Rebels Reclaim Homs: A Turning Point in Syria's Saga

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left Damascus on Sunday for an undisclosed location as rebels claimed entry into the capital, according to senior army officers. The opposition celebrated gaining control over key locations, including the liberation of detainees from Sednaya prison.

The significant fall of Homs to rebels marks a crucial moment in the conflict against Assad's 24-year rule. The city's capture gives the insurgents a strategic advantage, severing important connections for Assad's forces and symbolizing a dramatic comeback for the rebel movement. Celebrations erupted in Homs with residents declaring 'Assad is gone, Homs is free'.

The downfall of Assad's stronghold raises fears of increased instability in the region. Nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are calling for political solutions. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump suggested U.S. non-intervention, emphasizing letting the conflict play out.

(With inputs from agencies.)