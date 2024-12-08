Left Menu

Rebels Reclaim Homs: A Turning Point in Syria's Saga

The capture of Homs by Syrian rebels marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, posing an existential threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. This victory symbolizes the insurgency's resurgence and endangers Assad's control over Syria, as rebels push towards the capital. Regional powers express concern over escalating instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:14 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left Damascus on Sunday for an undisclosed location as rebels claimed entry into the capital, according to senior army officers. The opposition celebrated gaining control over key locations, including the liberation of detainees from Sednaya prison.

The significant fall of Homs to rebels marks a crucial moment in the conflict against Assad's 24-year rule. The city's capture gives the insurgents a strategic advantage, severing important connections for Assad's forces and symbolizing a dramatic comeback for the rebel movement. Celebrations erupted in Homs with residents declaring 'Assad is gone, Homs is free'.

The downfall of Assad's stronghold raises fears of increased instability in the region. Nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are calling for political solutions. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump suggested U.S. non-intervention, emphasizing letting the conflict play out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

