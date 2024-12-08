South Korea's Political Turmoil Deepens as Ex-Defense Minister Detained
South Korea faces political turmoil after former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun was detained over recommending martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol. The liberal opposition plans further action against Yoon, who apologized for the crisis but faces criticism amidst low approval ratings and potential impeachment.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant escalation of South Korea's political crisis, former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been detained after allegedly advising President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law. Kim's detention marks the first arrest in the rapidly evolving case, intensifying domestic and international anxieties.
Kim appeared at a Seoul prosecutors' office, surrendering his phone and cooperating with authorities. Despite his resignation last Thursday, the former minister is accused of orchestrating Yoon's controversial martial law directive, which saw military forces temporarily encircle the National Assembly last week.
With the opposition Democratic Party pledging further impeachment efforts against Yoon, the political landscape remains fraught. The president, under scrutiny for allegedly unconstitutional actions, faces widespread calls for removal amidst plummeting approval ratings and allegations of a coup attempt.
