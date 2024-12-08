Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad's Regime

In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels claim to have ended Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule following a rapid offensive that left the world stunned. The announcement was made Sunday on state television, marking a pivotal moment in Syria's turbulent political landscape.

Assad, whose regime crushed dissent for decades, reportedly fled Damascus for an undisclosed location. The Syrian army declared it was continuing operations against what it termed 'terrorist groups' despite the regime's apparent collapse.

The fall of Assad's government has sent shockwaves through the Middle East, disrupting alliances with Russia and Iran. Celebrations erupted across Syria, symbolizing the end of half a century of Assad family dominance and raising questions about the country's future and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)