Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad's Regime

Syrian rebels announced the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule after a swift takeover of Damascus, marking a significant shift in Middle Eastern politics. Assad fled, while celebrations erupted in major cities. The fall has implications for regional stability, with potential power transitions stirring global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels claim to have ended Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule following a rapid offensive that left the world stunned. The announcement was made Sunday on state television, marking a pivotal moment in Syria's turbulent political landscape.

Assad, whose regime crushed dissent for decades, reportedly fled Damascus for an undisclosed location. The Syrian army declared it was continuing operations against what it termed 'terrorist groups' despite the regime's apparent collapse.

The fall of Assad's government has sent shockwaves through the Middle East, disrupting alliances with Russia and Iran. Celebrations erupted across Syria, symbolizing the end of half a century of Assad family dominance and raising questions about the country's future and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

