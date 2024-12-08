Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: Reviving Congress Ideology

Rahul Gandhi will address Congress members at the 'Netratva Sangam' training camp in Jaipur. Congress leaders from across India are present, but local Rajasthan leaders are not included. The event focuses on educating participants about Gandhian principles and Congress ideology, highlighting the party's core philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:22 IST
In a significant move to reinforce party ideology, Rahul Gandhi is set to address Congress workers this Sunday at the 'Netratva Sangam' training camp in Jaipur's Samod area.

The camp is drawing Congress leaders from various parts of India, though leaders from Rajasthan will not participate in this year's session.

This annual camp emphasizes training on the party's fundamental ideologies, specifically focusing on the Gandhian philosophy central to Congress's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

