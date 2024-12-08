Rahul Gandhi: Reviving Congress Ideology

In a significant move to reinforce party ideology, Rahul Gandhi is set to address Congress workers this Sunday at the 'Netratva Sangam' training camp in Jaipur's Samod area.

The camp is drawing Congress leaders from various parts of India, though leaders from Rajasthan will not participate in this year's session.

This annual camp emphasizes training on the party's fundamental ideologies, specifically focusing on the Gandhian philosophy central to Congress's mission.

