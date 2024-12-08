India-China Relations: Congress Demands Debate on 'New Normal'

The Congress has launched an attack on the Modi government's recent update on India-China relations, questioning whether a 'new normal' has been accepted over the 'old normal' that existed before April 2020. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh insists that Parliament should be given the opportunity to debate the full scope of the bilateral ties.

Emphasizing the strategic and economic aspects of the relationship, Ramesh highlighted the increase in India's economic dependence on China, despite unilateral changes by China along the border. A recent statement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, detailing developments in the bilateral ties, has come under Congress scrutiny.

The Congress party demands clarifications on several points and stresses the need for a national debate to reflect collective resolve, particularly as India continues to engage with China on managing border disputes while upholding national security interests. The situation remains fluid as diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)