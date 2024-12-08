Syrian Revolution: The End of an Era

In a rapid series of events that unfolded over the weekend, the Syrian government collapsed as rebel forces entered Damascus, marking an end to the Assad family's 50-year rule. Citizens erupted in celebration as the capital embraced the dawn of a new era.

State media broadcasted a statement from the opposition group, the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus, announcing President Bashar Assad's overthrow and the release of detainees. The video emerged amid reports of Assad fleeing the country, leaving the government in disarray.

The opposition's advance highlights a pivotal moment for Syria. The international community, spearheaded by the UN, has called for urgent talks to ensure an orderly political transition. As the dust settles, Syria confronts profound uncertainties and the daunting task of nation-building ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)