Syrian Revolution: The End of an Era

The swift collapse of the Assad regime marks a significant turning point in Syria's history. Rebel forces seized Damascus, leading to celebrations and the fall of Assad's 50-year rule. The country now faces a challenging political transition and uncertainty in the wake of the monumental shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:13 IST
In a rapid series of events that unfolded over the weekend, the Syrian government collapsed as rebel forces entered Damascus, marking an end to the Assad family's 50-year rule. Citizens erupted in celebration as the capital embraced the dawn of a new era.

State media broadcasted a statement from the opposition group, the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus, announcing President Bashar Assad's overthrow and the release of detainees. The video emerged amid reports of Assad fleeing the country, leaving the government in disarray.

The opposition's advance highlights a pivotal moment for Syria. The international community, spearheaded by the UN, has called for urgent talks to ensure an orderly political transition. As the dust settles, Syria confronts profound uncertainties and the daunting task of nation-building ahead.

