Political Rifts Deepen Over EVM Allegations in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Uday Samant criticizes the MVA's boycott of office oaths due to alleged EVM misuse, accusing them of double standards. Amidst rising political tensions, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar suggests legal routes for dispute resolution. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar endorses Mamata Banerjee's leadership potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a politically charged statement, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticized the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for boycotting their oaths of office over alleged misuse of electronic voting machines, calling it a display of 'double standard politics.'

During an interview with ANI, Samant asserted this behavior is why the Mahayuti alliance received the people's mandate in the recent elections. The controversy arose during the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where 173 MLAs took their oaths, while 115 opposition members refused, citing EVM concerns.

Escalating tensions, Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Sheikh defied the MVA's boycott and took their oaths. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray raised doubts about the EVM legitimacy, asserting that genuine public support was lacking. In response, NCP chief Ajit Pawar urged the opposition to approach the Election Commission or courts.

Meanwhile, Uday Samant responded to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead the INDIA alliance, deeming it an 'insult' to Congress, and highlighted Sharad Pawar's endorsement of Banerjee's leadership capabilities, acknowledging her national prominence and effective representation in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

