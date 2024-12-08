Assad's Potential UAE's Asylum Sparks Controversy

Amid growing speculation about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad seeking asylum in the UAE, Anwar Gargash faced tough questions at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. The UAE's recent efforts to rehabilitate Assad's reputation were a significant point of discussion.

Pressed by journalists on Assad's movements, Gargash likened the situation to historical exiles, such as Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1918. Despite repeated questioning, he remained tight-lipped about Assad's whereabouts, leaving room for further speculation.

While private flight data shows jets traveling between Damascus and the UAE, Gargash refrained from confirming Assad's presence in the Emirates. Property ownership by Assad's family in Dubai fuels further conjecture on the matter.

