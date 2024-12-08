Left Menu

Assad's Potential UAE's Asylum Sparks Controversy

Anwar Gargash, during the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, addressed Syria-related inquiries, particularly concerning the UAE's recent attempts to restore Bashar al-Assad's standing in the Arab world. Despite speculation about Assad's possible relocation to the UAE, Gargash avoided confirming such claims, comparing Assad's potential exile to historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:43 IST
Anwar Gargash
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Amid growing speculation about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad seeking asylum in the UAE, Anwar Gargash faced tough questions at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. The UAE's recent efforts to rehabilitate Assad's reputation were a significant point of discussion.

Pressed by journalists on Assad's movements, Gargash likened the situation to historical exiles, such as Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1918. Despite repeated questioning, he remained tight-lipped about Assad's whereabouts, leaving room for further speculation.

While private flight data shows jets traveling between Damascus and the UAE, Gargash refrained from confirming Assad's presence in the Emirates. Property ownership by Assad's family in Dubai fuels further conjecture on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

