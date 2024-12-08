Left Menu

Turbulent Transitions: Syria's Complex Political Landscape

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali was seen being escorted by armed men amid political upheaval in Syria. Lebanese borders have reopened, allowing thousands of Syrians to return home. Meanwhile, regional powers met in Qatar to discuss the future of a post-Assad Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:26 IST
Turbulent Transitions: Syria's Complex Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali was dramatically escorted by armed men from his office to the Four Seasons hotel, as seen in a video shared by Syrian opposition media.

On Sunday, many Syrians crowded the Lebanese side of the Masnaa border crossing, eager to return home following the fall of Bashar Assad. Though closed overnight by Lebanon's General Security, the crossing reopened to allow free passage from Lebanon to Syria, with restrictions on entering Lebanon from Syria.

In Doha, Qatar hosted an emergency meeting of foreign ministers and top officials from eight regional countries to discuss Syria's future. The consensus was to engage all parties inclusively, including the HTS, a prominent rebel group labeled a terrorist organization by the US and UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024