Turbulent Transitions: Syria's Complex Political Landscape
In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali was seen being escorted by armed men amid political upheaval in Syria. Lebanese borders have reopened, allowing thousands of Syrians to return home. Meanwhile, regional powers met in Qatar to discuss the future of a post-Assad Syria.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali was dramatically escorted by armed men from his office to the Four Seasons hotel, as seen in a video shared by Syrian opposition media.
On Sunday, many Syrians crowded the Lebanese side of the Masnaa border crossing, eager to return home following the fall of Bashar Assad. Though closed overnight by Lebanon's General Security, the crossing reopened to allow free passage from Lebanon to Syria, with restrictions on entering Lebanon from Syria.
In Doha, Qatar hosted an emergency meeting of foreign ministers and top officials from eight regional countries to discuss Syria's future. The consensus was to engage all parties inclusively, including the HTS, a prominent rebel group labeled a terrorist organization by the US and UN.
