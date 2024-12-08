Gandapur Vows More Protests to Free Jailed Khan

Ali Amin Gandapur, a leading figure in Imran Khan's political movement, has announced plans for increased protests in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with the aim of securing the release of the former prime minister. Gandapur's remarks came as he metaphorically compared their political struggle to the historic battle of Panipat, emphasizing their resolve.

The protests follow a significant march on Islamabad by Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding the restoration of electoral mandates and the release of detained members. Tensions rose as law enforcement cleared protests, with claims of missing and deceased supporters, further intensifying the political conflict.

Despite threatening civil disobedience, Gandapur indicated ongoing negotiations and discussions, focusing on the contentious involvement of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League N in a crackdown on supporters. The narrative portrays a deeply divided political landscape, with heavy criticism from both sides.

