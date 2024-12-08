Left Menu

Gandapur Vows More Protests to Free Jailed Khan

Ali Amin Gandapur, a key leader in Imran Khan's party, has threatened further protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demand the release of former premier Khan. He likened the strategy to historic battles and reaffirmed commitment to their cause amid government resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:29 IST
Gandapur Vows More Protests to Free Jailed Khan
Ali Amin Gandapur
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ali Amin Gandapur, a leading figure in Imran Khan's political movement, has announced plans for increased protests in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with the aim of securing the release of the former prime minister. Gandapur's remarks came as he metaphorically compared their political struggle to the historic battle of Panipat, emphasizing their resolve.

The protests follow a significant march on Islamabad by Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, demanding the restoration of electoral mandates and the release of detained members. Tensions rose as law enforcement cleared protests, with claims of missing and deceased supporters, further intensifying the political conflict.

Despite threatening civil disobedience, Gandapur indicated ongoing negotiations and discussions, focusing on the contentious involvement of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League N in a crackdown on supporters. The narrative portrays a deeply divided political landscape, with heavy criticism from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024