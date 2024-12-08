Maharashtra Politics: The Waning Influence of Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is deemed irrelevant in the current political scene, according to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Athawale noted on Sunday that the MNS didn't win any seats in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, further diminishing Thackeray's influence.

The elections saw a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti alliance, overshadowing MNS efforts, including the loss by Thackeray's son, Amit, in the Mumbai Mahim constituency. Athawale criticized Thackeray's political maneuvers, implying that his ever-changing strategies and party flags were indicative of his declining power.

Furthermore, Athawale dismissed the Mahayuti Vikas Aghadi's claims about electronic voting machine manipulation, accusing them of undermining democratic principles. Athawale remains confident that his Republican Party of India (A) will receive representation in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)