Syrian Rebels Oust Assad: A New Chapter for Syria

In a significant shift in the Syrian civil war, rebels have taken control of Damascus, effectively ending President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year reign, prompting calls for an inclusive government from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan emphasized the essential role international and regional players must assume in ensuring Syria's stability and unity, while cautioning against the exploitation by terrorist groups amidst the changeover.

Fidan confirmed that Turkey reached out for dialogue with Assad without success and reiterated Turkey's position against supporting the rebel-led operation, attributing Assad's overthrow to his reluctance for a serious political settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)