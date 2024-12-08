Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Oust Assad: A New Chapter for Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Syria's future following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting by rebels, emphasizing the need for an inclusive new administration and international collaboration to rebuild. Fidan urged international vigilance against terrorism while Turkey began efforts on repatriating Syrian migrants.

Updated: 08-12-2024 17:09 IST
Syrian Rebels Oust Assad: A New Chapter for Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift in the Syrian civil war, rebels have taken control of Damascus, effectively ending President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year reign, prompting calls for an inclusive government from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan emphasized the essential role international and regional players must assume in ensuring Syria's stability and unity, while cautioning against the exploitation by terrorist groups amidst the changeover.

Fidan confirmed that Turkey reached out for dialogue with Assad without success and reiterated Turkey's position against supporting the rebel-led operation, attributing Assad's overthrow to his reluctance for a serious political settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

