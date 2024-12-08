Left Menu

Assad's Exit: Russia's Role and Response Unveiled

Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed that Bashar Assad left Syria after negotiations with rebels to transfer power peacefully. Russia has not participated directly in talks but is monitoring the situation. Russian troops in Syria are on high alert amidst the ongoing military campaign there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:39 IST
On Sunday, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Syrian President Bashar Assad had exited Syria following negotiations with rebel factions aimed at a peaceful power transition.

The ministry's statement, shared via Telegram, clarified Moscow's non-participation in the talks, yet highlighted their close monitoring of Syria's volatile events with substantial concern.

Russian troops in Syria have been placed on high alert, though no significant threats to their security were reported by Sunday afternoon. Russia, maintaining military presence since 2015 with Iran's support, continues to back Assad's regime while prioritizing its focus on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

