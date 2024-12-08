Assad's Exit: Russia's Role and Response Unveiled

On Sunday, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Syrian President Bashar Assad had exited Syria following negotiations with rebel factions aimed at a peaceful power transition.

The ministry's statement, shared via Telegram, clarified Moscow's non-participation in the talks, yet highlighted their close monitoring of Syria's volatile events with substantial concern.

Russian troops in Syria have been placed on high alert, though no significant threats to their security were reported by Sunday afternoon. Russia, maintaining military presence since 2015 with Iran's support, continues to back Assad's regime while prioritizing its focus on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)