Rebel Flag Flies Over Syrian Embassy in Athens
Syrian rebel supporters hoisted the rebel flag over the Syrian embassy in Athens, marking the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad. The takeover in Damascus forced Assad to flee after years of conflict. The Greek police detained four individuals but left the rebel flag flying atop the embassy.
In an extraordinary development in Athens, supporters of the Syrian rebels who have ousted President Bashar al-Assad stormed the Syrian embassy, raising the rebel flag on its rooftop, according to police and a Reuters correspondent. Greek police entered the compound and detained four individuals, yet the flag remained aloft.
The overthrow of Assad was realized after rebels seized control of Damascus on Sunday, prompting the embattled leader to flee, effectively concluding the Assad family's rule that persisted for over 13 years of devastating civil conflict. A handful of people gathered in celebration outside the embassy in the Greek capital.
Alompeint Marouf, a 59-year-old protester, expressed the monumental shift, stating, "Our joy is indescribable, 55 years of horrible dictatorship has finally ended and … the dictator escaped and left the people." While Greek media reported the removal of Assad's portrait within the embassy, a senior Greek police official did not corroborate this claim.
