Himachal Pradesh BJP's Mandal Expansion Strategy

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has expanded its organizational mandals from 74 to 171. State party chief Rajeev Bindal announced the restructuring was approved by the central leadership. This expansion aims to improve party coordination and outreach at the grassroots level across various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:40 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has nearly doubled its organizational mandals, increasing the number from 74 to 171. State party chief Rajeev Bindal disclosed the details of this expansion on Sunday, highlighting the role of the delimitation committee in constituting the new mandals.

Bindal announced that the restructuring initiative had received approval from the BJP's central leadership. This strategic move aims to bolster the party's organizational framework, enhancing efficiency and coordination at the grassroots level.

According to Bindal, the new mandal distribution includes 16 in Chamba district, 13 each in Sundernagar, Mahasu, Solan, and Mandi, and 12 each in Kullu and Nurpur, among others. This reorganization is set to strengthen the party's reach across Himachal Pradesh significantly.

