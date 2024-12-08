Opposition Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government's Two-Year Celebration Amid Development Allegations

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has voiced strong criticism towards the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, as officials plan to celebrate their two-year milestone in office on December 11. Thakur alleged that the Congress has failed to deliver substantial development, branding the upcoming celebrations as unwarranted.

Thakur further pointed out that the Congress party lost all four seats in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, questioning the rationale behind their celebratory plans. The BJP is set to engage with the public, highlighting perceived unfulfilled promises by the current administration. In contrast, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh defended the government's record.

Singh emphasized the Congress government's focus on employment generation and strengthening the rural economy, revealing that 31,000 jobs were created, and an additional Rs 2,600 crore in revenue was generated. He outlined achievements and future plans, underscoring Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership in fostering sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)