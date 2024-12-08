Jharkhand's New Assembly: Strategies and Sessions Unveiled

In Jharkhand, the ruling INDIA bloc legislative party met to strategize for the inaugural session of the newly formed assembly, scheduled from Monday through December 12. Chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, members were urged to prepare 'logical replies' to opposition questions, according to an INDIA bloc leader.

The assembly session will kick off with the oath-taking ceremony for the MLAs of the 81-member House. Agenda items include the election of the Speaker, the governor's address, and presentation of the second supplementary budget, as confirmed by an assembly official. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore highlighted these discussions and stressed the importance of preparation for debates on the governor's speech and budgetary matters.

Among the strategic decisions, the ruling alliance reaffirmed support for previous Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato. Congress MLA Kumar Jai Mangal praised Mahato's experience, while JMM legislator Stephen Marandi assumed the role of Pro-tem Speaker. Hemant Soren, after taking oath as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, leads the JMM-led alliance, which secured a second consecutive term with 56 seats in the assembly.

