Kosovo Faces Legislative Standstill Amid Speaker Election Deadlock

Kosovo's parliament swore in lawmakers amid procedural disputes, yet failed to elect a new speaker, risking a legislative crisis. The Self-Determination Movement lacks the majority to elect a speaker or form a cabinet. Coalition formations are at an impasse, impacting talks with Serbia and governance stability.

  • Country:
  • Kosovo

In a challenge to Kosovo's legislative stability, the newly elected Assembly swore in its 120 lawmakers on Saturday amid procedural wrangles but failed to elect a speaker—twice, in fact—indicating a looming political crisis. The absence of a parliamentary speaker risks pushing the Assembly into prolonged stalemate.

The acting Prime Minister's party, Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), controls 48 of the 120 seats, yet remains short of the majority required for electing a speaker or forming a government, a significant drop from 2021 when it won 58 seats. Many political parties remain reluctant to form a coalition, complicating efforts for legislative progress and impacting normalisation talks with Serbia.

Electoral rules demand an elected speaker before further governmental procedures can be established. With constitutional guidelines vague on timelines, the future remains uncertain for Kosovo's legislative operations and its crucial discussions with Serbia, which have been recomended by the EU and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

