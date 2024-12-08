EVM Controversy Sparks Debate on Parliamentary Democracy in Maharashtra

Amid new allegations concerning electronic voting machines, Maharashtra BJP leader Rahul Narwekar emphasized the harmful impact of questioning constitutional institutions, asserting that such inquiries detract from the foundation of parliamentary democracy. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination for the Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Narwekar called for responsible discourse, describing unfounded comments against entities like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India as misguided.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reiterated concerns about voter confidence in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Addressing an anti-EVM event at Markadwadi village in Solapur district, Pawar highlighted voter unease, suggesting that certain election outcomes have sown doubt among the electorate. "Elections happen, outcomes vary, but recent results in Maharashtra have led to questions about the process," he remarked.

The recent Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 culminated in a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a substantial majority with 235 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party secured 57 and 41 seats respectively. Meanwhile, the MVA coalition faced a setback, with Congress limiting its gains to 16 seats, as alliance partners Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) garnered 20 and 10 seats respectively.

