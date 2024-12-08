Left Menu

Syrian Rebels and the Battle for Damascus: A Fractured Alliance

Syrian rebels have overcome Bashar al-Assad, with various factions holding different territories. The key groups include Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syrian National Army, and Syrian Democratic Forces. These groups, sometimes allies and sometimes rivals, have shaped the ongoing conflict and the power dynamics in Syria.

Syrian rebels have successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad and taken control of the capital, Damascus. The coalition comprises various factions, each controlling different areas across the nation. Among these, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has emerged as one of the most potent forces.

Initially affiliated with al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, has undergone several transitions and rebrandings. Led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, HTS has maintained its influence in the Idlib province's main rebel enclave, despite being designated as terrorists by multiple countries. They have established the Salvation Government, seeking to project a more moderate image during their assertive campaign.

Alongside HTS, other groups such as the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian National Army continue to play significant roles. Turkey's military involvement has been crucial, particularly in forming the Syrian National Army. Moreover, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the U.S., hold considerable territory, adding complexity to the conflict landscape.

