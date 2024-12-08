Left Menu

Tharoor Defends Sudhakaran Amidst Kerala Congress Reshuffle Talks

Shashi Tharoor defended K Sudhakaran's leadership of Kerala's Congress state unit, arguing against his removal amid organizational reshuffle talks. Tharoor highlighted the party's electoral successes under Sudhakaran's leadership, while Sudhakaran dismissed media claims about his potential ousting, emphasizing that restructuring decisions are not made locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:52 IST
Tharoor Defends Sudhakaran Amidst Kerala Congress Reshuffle Talks
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor has come to the defense of K Sudhakaran amid discussions of a possible organizational shakeup in the Kerala Congress state unit.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor praised Sudhakaran's leadership, citing the party's success in winning 19 seats in recent Lok Sabha polls and retaining positions in bypolls, despite talks of his potential removal.

Amidst speculations, Sudhakaran, who also represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, clarified that any organizational decisions are not finalized locally and dismissed removal rumors as media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024