Tharoor Defends Sudhakaran Amidst Kerala Congress Reshuffle Talks
Shashi Tharoor defended K Sudhakaran's leadership of Kerala's Congress state unit, arguing against his removal amid organizational reshuffle talks. Tharoor highlighted the party's electoral successes under Sudhakaran's leadership, while Sudhakaran dismissed media claims about his potential ousting, emphasizing that restructuring decisions are not made locally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:52 IST
Shashi Tharoor has come to the defense of K Sudhakaran amid discussions of a possible organizational shakeup in the Kerala Congress state unit.
Speaking to reporters, Tharoor praised Sudhakaran's leadership, citing the party's success in winning 19 seats in recent Lok Sabha polls and retaining positions in bypolls, despite talks of his potential removal.
Amidst speculations, Sudhakaran, who also represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, clarified that any organizational decisions are not finalized locally and dismissed removal rumors as media narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
