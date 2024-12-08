Tharoor Defends Sudhakaran Amidst Kerala Congress Reshuffle Talks

Shashi Tharoor has come to the defense of K Sudhakaran amid discussions of a possible organizational shakeup in the Kerala Congress state unit.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor praised Sudhakaran's leadership, citing the party's success in winning 19 seats in recent Lok Sabha polls and retaining positions in bypolls, despite talks of his potential removal.

Amidst speculations, Sudhakaran, who also represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, clarified that any organizational decisions are not finalized locally and dismissed removal rumors as media narratives.

