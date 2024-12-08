Trump's Immigration Agenda: Mass Deportation and Birthright Citizenship Changes

President-elect Donald Trump plans to tackle immigration issues aggressively by deporting all undocumented immigrants in the United States during his tenure. In an interview aired on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Trump highlighted his intent to protect 'Dreamer' immigrants brought illegally as children while pushing for significant reform.

On his first day in office, Trump plans to take executive action to end birthright citizenship, a move likely to face legal challenges due to constitutional precedents. He remarked during the interview that Republicans might pursue a constitutional amendment to resolve the issue, a complex and lengthy process.

Trump's border strategy includes designating illegal immigration a national emergency, leveraging federal resources for a comprehensive crackdown. His advisors have emphasized the need for Congress to allocate substantial funds for enforcement, with estimates indicating it could cost $88 billion annually to deport all undocumented immigrants.

