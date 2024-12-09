Left Menu

Syrian President Assad's Dramatic Exile Amidst Rebel Takeover

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Moscow amidst a dramatic rebel takeover of Damascus, ending the Assad family's five-decade rule. As Syrians celebrate, the future remains uncertain, with former al-Qaida commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani poised to lead. Global powers discuss urgent political transitions at the UN and regional meetings.

Updated: 09-12-2024 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad has reportedly sought refuge in Moscow after rebels seized control of Damascus, effectively ending more than 50 years of Assad family rule. Russian agency reports confirmed Assad's arrival in Moscow, although official verification remains pending.

Jubilant Syrians filled the streets, echoing scenes from the early Arab Spring, as the rebels announced a new curfew and release of prisoners from the infamous Saydnaya prison. International observers express growing concern over Syria's future stability amid newly ignited power struggles.

Ex-al-Qaida leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, now leading the largest rebel faction, visited key sites in Damascus and addressed citizens, emphasizing a commitment to pluralism. Meanwhile, global diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with Russia pushing for a UN Security Council emergency session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

