Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Killer of UnitedHealth CEO

The hunt for the suspect involved in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson intensifies as authorities close in on him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was reported by the New York Post on Saturday, stating the "net is tightening" around the suspect.

Thompson, aged 50, who served as CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division since April 2021, was fatally shot in the back early Wednesday morning. The attack, described by police as targeted, caught the executive unawares, sending the shooter on a manhunt escape through Central Park.

Video footage released by law enforcement demonstrates the premeditated nature of the crime and the suspect's actions after the attack. Despite clues suggesting he left the city via bus, the suspect remains at large. Authorities are calling for public cooperation to aid the investigation.

