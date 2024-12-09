Iran's Axis of Resistance Crumbles Amid Regional Turmoil

Iran's regional strategy, known as the 'Axis of Resistance,' is facing unprecedented challenges as its allies crumble under military and political pressure.

In Gaza, Israeli campaigns have dismantled the influence of Iranian-backed Hamas, triggering further conflicts with Hezbollah in Lebanon and devastating airstrikes within Iran itself.

Meanwhile, the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, once an essential ally, dramatically undermines Iran's geopolitical stronghold, though its nuclear ambitions remain a significant bargaining chip in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)