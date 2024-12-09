Left Menu

Iran's Axis of Resistance Crumbles Amid Regional Turmoil

Iran's longstanding strategy to build a regional alliance through militant groups faces significant challenges. The loss of Syria as an ally, combined with pressure in Gaza and Lebanon, weakens Iran's geopolitical influence. Despite setbacks, Iran's nuclear program remains a point of leverage in the Middle East.

Updated: 09-12-2024 07:46 IST
Iran's regional strategy, known as the 'Axis of Resistance,' is facing unprecedented challenges as its allies crumble under military and political pressure.

In Gaza, Israeli campaigns have dismantled the influence of Iranian-backed Hamas, triggering further conflicts with Hezbollah in Lebanon and devastating airstrikes within Iran itself.

Meanwhile, the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, once an essential ally, dramatically undermines Iran's geopolitical stronghold, though its nuclear ambitions remain a significant bargaining chip in the Middle East.

