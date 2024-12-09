From Jihadist to Statesman: Ahmad al-Sharaa's Dramatic Transformation

Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis from militant leader to aspiring state builder in Syria.

After years of insurgency and control over Damascus, al-Sharaa seeks to portray himself as a champion of tolerance, moving away from his al-Qaida affiliations and rebranding his forces under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

This shift is put to the test as he challenges the future governance of Syria, a nation fragmented by ethnic and religious divisions and international influence.

