From Jihadist to Statesman: Ahmad al-Sharaa's Dramatic Transformation

Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has evolved from a jihadi extremist leader into a promoter of pluralism, leading insurgents who recently captured Damascus. His journey involves distancing from al-Qaida, forming Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and reshaping his image to appeal to Syria's diverse communities.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis from militant leader to aspiring state builder in Syria.

After years of insurgency and control over Damascus, al-Sharaa seeks to portray himself as a champion of tolerance, moving away from his al-Qaida affiliations and rebranding his forces under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

This shift is put to the test as he challenges the future governance of Syria, a nation fragmented by ethnic and religious divisions and international influence.

