Britain's Reconsideration: The Future of HTS's Proscribed Status

Britain may reevaluate the terrorist designation of Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as announced by Pat McFadden, a senior UK minister. HTS, a pivotal force in the Syrian rebel alliance, remains a proscribed group. Future actions and developments will influence the government's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:03 IST
  • United Kingdom

The British government may reconsider the terrorist classification of Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a significant player in the Syrian insurgency, according to senior minister Pat McFadden's recent statement.

In a conversation with Sky News, McFadden emphasized that the government's decision would hinge largely on unfolding events connected to HTS, previously aligned with al-Qaeda.

Currently, HTS is listed as a proscribed organization in the UK, making it illegal for individuals to support or affiliate with the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

