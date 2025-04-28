Leadership Shake-Up: Johan Pehrson Steps Down
Johan Pehrson, leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, announced his resignation amid declining party support. His future role as Minister of Education is uncertain. The Liberal Party has seen dwindling public support, with an all-time low in recent opinion polls. Sweden's next elections are set for September 2024.
Johan Pehrson, the leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, has announced his resignation, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
The resignation raises questions about whether Pehrson will continue in his role as Minister of Education in the minority government coalition led by the Moderate Party.
The Liberal Party's popularity has waned significantly, with support dropping to 2.8% according to a recent SVT poll. As Sweden prepares for its next elections in September 2024, the opposition Social Democrats currently hold the lead.
