Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up: Johan Pehrson Steps Down

Johan Pehrson, leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, announced his resignation amid declining party support. His future role as Minister of Education is uncertain. The Liberal Party has seen dwindling public support, with an all-time low in recent opinion polls. Sweden's next elections are set for September 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST
Leadership Shake-Up: Johan Pehrson Steps Down

Johan Pehrson, the leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, has announced his resignation, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The resignation raises questions about whether Pehrson will continue in his role as Minister of Education in the minority government coalition led by the Moderate Party.

The Liberal Party's popularity has waned significantly, with support dropping to 2.8% according to a recent SVT poll. As Sweden prepares for its next elections in September 2024, the opposition Social Democrats currently hold the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025