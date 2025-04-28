Left Menu

Industrial Slowdown: India's Production Growth Slows in March 2025

India's industrial production growth increased slightly to 3% in March 2025 from 2.7% in February. However, annual growth declined from 5.5% the previous year due to weaker performances in manufacturing, mining, and power sectors. The government revised February's growth figure down from a provisional 2.9% to 2.7%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST
Industrial Slowdown: India's Production Growth Slows in March 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production growth rate saw a moderate increase to 3% in March 2025, up from February's 2.7%, as per official data. However, this growth is a dip compared to the 5.5% observed in March of the prior year, largely attributed to unsatisfactory performance across manufacturing, mining, and power sectors.

Revisions were made by the government, adjusting February's industrial growth from a preliminary 2.9% to a definitive 2.7%. This comes as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reported a 5.5% increase in March 2024, suggesting a notable decline this year.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) data indicates a decrease in the manufacturing sector to 3% compared to 5.9% a year ago. Additionally, mining experienced a decline to 0.4% growth from last year's 1.3%, and power sector output fell from 8.6% to 6.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025