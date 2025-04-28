Industrial Slowdown: India's Production Growth Slows in March 2025

India's industrial production growth rate saw a moderate increase to 3% in March 2025, up from February's 2.7%, as per official data. However, this growth is a dip compared to the 5.5% observed in March of the prior year, largely attributed to unsatisfactory performance across manufacturing, mining, and power sectors.

Revisions were made by the government, adjusting February's industrial growth from a preliminary 2.9% to a definitive 2.7%. This comes as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reported a 5.5% increase in March 2024, suggesting a notable decline this year.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) data indicates a decrease in the manufacturing sector to 3% compared to 5.9% a year ago. Additionally, mining experienced a decline to 0.4% growth from last year's 1.3%, and power sector output fell from 8.6% to 6.3%.

