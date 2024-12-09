Britain Rethinks Stance on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

The United Kingdom is reconsidering its designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a banned group after the organization led a coalition of Syrian rebels to unseat President Bashar al-Assad, according to a senior minister.

Pat McFadden, speaking to media outlets, revealed that the British government is assessing whether to lift the proscription of HTS. The group, once affiliated with al-Qaeda, remains labeled as a terrorist organization in the UK and other Western countries including the United States.

McFadden stressed the need for a swift decision, noting no actions had been made over the weekend despite the significant developments in Syria, which have been embraced by international governments as a monumental shift for the Middle East.

