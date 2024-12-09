Opportunities for Inclusive Dialogue in Syria's New Era
The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed optimism for an inclusive dialogue on Syria’s political transition after President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. He emphasized the importance of accountability for past crimes and preserving evidence to facilitate cooperation in this new era.
The United Nations human rights chief has heralded a transformative moment for Syria, marking a 'huge chance' for an inclusive dialogue following the political transition after President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, High Commissioner Volker Turk underscored the potential for cooperation among involved parties.
Turk urged all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to foster an inclusive dialogue that welcomes diverse voices in Syria. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach that can pave the way for sustainable peace and stability in the region.
Addressing past injustices, the human rights chief also highlighted the necessity for accountability and the careful preservation of evidence to ensure justice for past crimes. The remarks reflect a cautious optimism in the international community towards Syria's future.
