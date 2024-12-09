Left Menu

Empowering Youth: A New Era in Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to involve youth in politics while addressing an event organized by the Ramkrishna Math. Announcing the Young Leaders' Dialogue in Delhi, Modi urged young leaders to step forward, challenging the status quo of dynasty politics. The initiative aligns with Swami Vivekananda's vision.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for increased youth participation in Indian politics, criticizing the prevailing trend of dynasty politics. He made these comments while addressing a virtual gathering organized by the Ramkrishna Math in Lekhamba village near Sanand.

Highlighting the legacy of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Modi announced the Young Leaders' Dialogue in Delhi, scheduled for Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The initiative aims to encourage young leaders to challenge traditional political dynamics, with two thousand youths attending in person and millions joining online.

Modi stated that involving youthful vigor is crucial for national progress. Gujarat's pivotal role in Swami Vivekananda's life is being honored through a new tourist circuit. The event also marked the inauguration of new facilities, illustrating the Ramakrishna Math's contributions to disaster relief in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

