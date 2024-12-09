Left Menu

Syria's Turning Point: A Call for Inclusive Peace

Following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime, India advocates for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to maintain Syria's territorial integrity, highlighting the global call for stability and reform as the nation's future hangs in the balance amidst international focus and regional challenges.

In the wake of President Bashar Assad's government's collapse, India has urged for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process. This call comes amid efforts to maintain Syria's territorial integrity.

Speaking in New Delhi, Indian officials emphasized the need for all parties to work collectively towards a stable and secure future for Syria. The statement aligns with global sentiments for an end to decades of authoritarian rule in the country.

With international focus now on Syria, the world awaits how this conflict-ridden nation's future will unfold amid regional challenges and calls for comprehensive reform.

