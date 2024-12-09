Left Menu

Reforming Italy's 5-Star Movement: Conte vs. Grillo

The 5-Star Movement has voted to support Giuseppe Conte's proposal to remove co-founder Beppe Grillo as a key figure, signaling a shift towards mainstream politics. This decision, following a contested initial vote, marks another clash between Conte and Grillo, who remains a vocal critic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:25 IST
Reforming Italy's 5-Star Movement: Conte vs. Grillo
  Italy
  • Italy

Italy's 5-Star Movement has backed leader Giuseppe Conte's proposal to cut ties with comedian and co-founder Beppe Grillo, moving the party closer to mainstream politics. The decision was made after a second round of voting on Sunday, which saw over 80% of participants supporting the move.

The reform includes eliminating Grillo's role as the guarantor of the party's founding values, a position contested after the initial vote was challenged by Grillo last month. This change is part of Conte's broader strategy to transform the 5-Star Movement from its radical origins into a more conventional left-leaning political force.

This latest development highlights ongoing tensions between Conte and Grillo, who has been critical of attempts to centralize leadership within the party. Despite the recent vote, Grillo continues to hold an advisory role, underlining the complexity of the 5-Star Movement's internal dynamics.

