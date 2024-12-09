Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister

In a significant political event, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren took his oath of office as an assembly member on Monday as the legislative body commenced its four-day session.

Alongside Soren, key figures such as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, and others, were sworn in by Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi amidst the day's proceedings.

The session, which concludes on December 12, will include the election of the Speaker and address various legislative agendas including the governor's address and supplementary budget discussions.

