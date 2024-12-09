Left Menu

Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other ministers took oath as members of the assembly on Monday, marking the start of a four-day session. The session includes the Speaker's election and discussions on the governor's address. The JMM-led alliance holds 56 seats in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren took his oath of office as an assembly member on Monday as the legislative body commenced its four-day session.

Alongside Soren, key figures such as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, and others, were sworn in by Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi amidst the day's proceedings.

The session, which concludes on December 12, will include the election of the Speaker and address various legislative agendas including the governor's address and supplementary budget discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

