Controversy Erupts Over Savarkar Portrait Removal

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for removing a portrait of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from the Legislative Assembly, describing it as an insult to his legacy. Bawankule questioned Shiv Sena's stance, highlighting ideological conflicts over Savarkar's contributions to India's freedom movement.

Updated: 09-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:05 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has sharply criticized the decision by the Congress-led Karnataka government to remove a portrait of VD Savarkar from the Legislative Assembly, calling it a highly condemnable move.

He asserted that this action is an insult to the legacy of Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's independence struggle who endured immense hardships.

Bawankule also questioned Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's silence on this issue, accusing him of abandoning Hindutva ideals for political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

