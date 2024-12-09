Left Menu

UK Expands Sanctions on Russia and DRC, Targets Corruption Worldwide

The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions regime by adding new designations targeting Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Additionally, three new anti-corruption measures have been implemented globally. These steps demonstrate the UK's commitment to addressing international political and ethical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:09 IST
UK Expands Sanctions on Russia and DRC, Targets Corruption Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced new additions to its sanctions roster, specifically targeting entities linked to Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as confirmed by an official notice on Monday.

In parallel, the UK has also intensified its global anti-corruption efforts by introducing three new designations.

These actions underscore the country's determination to address and rectify international legal and ethical issues, potentially impacting diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024