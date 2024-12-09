Left Menu

AAP Alleges Secret Voter Deletion Ahead of Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of attempting secret voter deletions in Delhi's electoral rolls. AAP warns of legal action under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Representation of the People Act if wrongful deletions continue, highlighting concerns about democratic integrity.

The Aam Aadmi Party has filed complaints with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, accusing the BJP of orchestrating secret deletions of voter names from the electoral rolls.

AAP's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta has issued warnings that legal actions will be pursued under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Representation of the People Act 1950 if any voter names are unlawfully removed.

Gupta emphasized that, according to the Election Commission's Manual on Electoral Rolls, bulk deletion requests violate rules, urging an immediate halt to maintain electoral integrity.

