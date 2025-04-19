Naveen Patnaik Set for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Electoral Shifts

Naveen Patnaik is set to secure his ninth consecutive term as the President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after filing his nomination at Sankha Bhawan. Patnaik remains the sole candidate for the party's top post, significantly bolstering his longstanding leadership.

BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the certainty of Patnaik's victory, citing his consistency and leadership since the party's inception. The nomination was filed on the anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik's, death—a moment laden with personal and political significance.

This political milestone occurs amid a crucial period for the BJD, having recently lost substantial ground in the 2024 Odisha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now holds a commanding presence, winning 78 out of 147 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the BJD's inability to secure a single Lok Sabha seat in Odisha underscores the shifting political landscape.

