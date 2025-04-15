Left Menu

CHADEMA's Electoral Disqualification Sparks Constitutional Debate in Tanzania

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, claims their disqualification from the upcoming elections is unconstitutional, following their leader's arrest for treason. The Independent National Electoral Commission stated that CHADEMA's failure to sign the election code of conduct renders them ineligible for the elections set for October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:19 IST
CHADEMA's Electoral Disqualification Sparks Constitutional Debate in Tanzania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Tanzania's principal opposition party, CHADEMA, has declared its exclusion from the forthcoming elections as unconstitutional. This announcement arrives mere days after the party's leader, Tundu Lissu, was apprehended and charged with treason — a move that could invite further international scrutiny.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has barred CHADEMA from contesting the October presidential and parliamentary polls, citing their refusal to sign an election code of conduct. This disqualification, according to Chief Attorney Rugemeleza Nshala, infringes on constitutional rights.

Amid mounting tension, CHADEMA maintains its stance for electoral reform, declaring, "No reforms, no elections." Allegations of a government crackdown on political opposition have surfaced, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration under pressure over claims of abductions, which they deny, promising an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025