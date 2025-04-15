CHADEMA's Electoral Disqualification Sparks Constitutional Debate in Tanzania

In a dramatic turn of events, Tanzania's principal opposition party, CHADEMA, has declared its exclusion from the forthcoming elections as unconstitutional. This announcement arrives mere days after the party's leader, Tundu Lissu, was apprehended and charged with treason — a move that could invite further international scrutiny.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has barred CHADEMA from contesting the October presidential and parliamentary polls, citing their refusal to sign an election code of conduct. This disqualification, according to Chief Attorney Rugemeleza Nshala, infringes on constitutional rights.

Amid mounting tension, CHADEMA maintains its stance for electoral reform, declaring, "No reforms, no elections." Allegations of a government crackdown on political opposition have surfaced, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration under pressure over claims of abductions, which they deny, promising an investigation.

