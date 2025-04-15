Left Menu

Singapore Prepares for Landmark Electoral Test Amid Economic Concerns

Singapore's parliament has been dissolved in preparation for a general election within three months, marking a significant political test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The election occurs against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, with the People's Action Party striving to maintain its dominant position.

Singapore's parliament was officially dissolved on Tuesday, paving the way for a general election to be held within the next three months, as announced in a government gazette. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong in leading the People's Action Party (PAP), will face his inaugural electoral challenge.

The PAP has maintained a stronghold on Singapore's political landscape since the country gained independence in 1965, consistently dominating elections. However, the upcoming vote will test its enduring influence, particularly after a dip in popular vote share during the 2020 elections.

The election is set against the backdrop of a pessimistic economic forecast, with U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump threatening Singapore's trade-reliant economy. Given recent gains by opposition parties, the PAP will need to strategize carefully to uphold its parliamentary majority as four additional seats are introduced.

