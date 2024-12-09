Madhya Pradesh Politics Heats Up Over Rape Allegations Against BJP Leaders

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Monday alleged that a rape incident occurs every 17 minutes in the state, criticizing the state government's inactivity. Patwari aimed his criticism at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, questioning why their names frequently appear in such cases.

During a press conference, Patwari highlighted recent headlines about a BJP leader in Vidisha, Yogendra Singh Solanki, who allegedly raped a woman. He claimed this reflected broader state government failures under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also serves as Home Minister, for not addressing the alarming rate of sexual assaults.

Patwari recounted numerous instances involving BJP leaders, including a case in Balghat involving a woman teacher, a Mhow incident with army affiliates, and a gang rape in Datia. He pointed out that these cases, involving prominent BJP figures, often go unpunished due to political pressures, urging the government to take action and stop these recurring injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)