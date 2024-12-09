Blaze in Rajouri Garden Restaurant Under Control as Firefighters Act Swiftly

A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday and has since been brought under control, fire officials have confirmed. The blaze led to the injury of one woman, though no other casualties have been reported.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer Sarabjit Singh of the Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving information. "The fire has been completely extinguished. A woman got injured after slipping while descending the stairs. No other person was injured," Singh stated, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The Delhi Fire Service also released a video showing large plumes of smoke emanating from the building during the incident. In an unrelated event, two shops in Delhi's Shahdara area were reported to have caught fire, as well as slums in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)