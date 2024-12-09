Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina's Fierce Rebuke of Yunus Regime: A Fight for Justice

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed premier, accused interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of managing a 'fascist regime', enabling terrorists and persecuting minorities. She pledged to pursue justice for those wronged under Yunus's administration, criticizing its impunity for criminals and calling for change amid recent political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:04 IST
Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, labelling it a 'fascist regime' she claims is allied with terrorists.

Addressing supporters in London, Hasina charged Yunus with orchestrating the unrest that toppled her administration, vowing legal action against him and collaborators.

She further accused him of allowing minority persecutions, critiquing the regime for administrative and judicial repression, as well as alleged financial misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

