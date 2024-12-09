Germany Puts Syrian Asylum Requests on Hold Amid Uncertain Future
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that evaluating Syrian asylum applications hinges on future Syrian developments following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Currently, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has paused these applications to await clearer political resolutions. Faeser emphasizes the unpredictability in potential return scenarios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser remarked on Monday that the processing of asylum requests from Syrian refugees in Germany will be contingent on the evolving situation in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad's removal.
Minister Faeser explained in a statement, 'Return possibilities are uncertain and speculating on them in such an unstable environment would be unprofessional.'
Earlier that day, Faeser's ministry revealed that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) would pause all Syrian asylum applications until there is more clarity on Syria's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indo-Pacific Collaboration and Global Political Developments
Opposition Faces Modi's Constitution Critique Amidst Global Political Developments
Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge
The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point
Bashar al-Assad Flees Damascus: Global Reactions and Call for Ceasefire