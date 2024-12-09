Germany Puts Syrian Asylum Requests on Hold Amid Uncertain Future

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser remarked on Monday that the processing of asylum requests from Syrian refugees in Germany will be contingent on the evolving situation in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad's removal.

Minister Faeser explained in a statement, 'Return possibilities are uncertain and speculating on them in such an unstable environment would be unprofessional.'

Earlier that day, Faeser's ministry revealed that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) would pause all Syrian asylum applications until there is more clarity on Syria's political future.

