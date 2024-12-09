Left Menu

Opposition Unites to Demand Action on Manipur Crisis

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc held a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. The bloc called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur's Chief Minister while criticizing the BJP government.

Leaders from the INDIA bloc staged a protest in Delhi, pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The protest took place at Jantar Mantar and drew leaders from Congress and various leftist parties.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary, has called for Modi to visit Manipur urgently. The opposition also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah on moral grounds, citing his inability to restore peace. The Manipur Chief Minister's dismissal was also among their demands.

The unrest has claimed over 220 lives, leaving thousands homeless, as tensions remain high since May. Opposition leaders criticized the BJP for neglecting Manipur, while highlighting the government's failure to facilitate parliamentary debates on the crisis.

