SAD Prepares for Punjab Municipal Elections

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed eight leaders as observers for upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. Contesting these polls on the party symbol, SAD aims to make significant gains. Elections are scheduled for December 21 across five key cities and several councils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:25 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is setting the stage for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab with strategic moves.

Eight key leaders have been appointed as observers, each tasked with overseeing electoral proceedings in crucial cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. This preparation signals the party's intent to contest vigorously on their symbol.

The municipal elections are scheduled for December 21, covering major cities and numerous councils, as the nomination process commenced on December 9.

