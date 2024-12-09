SAD Prepares for Punjab Municipal Elections

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is setting the stage for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab with strategic moves.

Eight key leaders have been appointed as observers, each tasked with overseeing electoral proceedings in crucial cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. This preparation signals the party's intent to contest vigorously on their symbol.

The municipal elections are scheduled for December 21, covering major cities and numerous councils, as the nomination process commenced on December 9.

