Cross-Border Drug Cartel Busted in Amritsar: Woman Kingpin Arrested

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a female kingpin and three of her operatives. Officials have recovered 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession, as announced on Sunday.

Mandeep Kaur, a 27-year-old resident of Ibban Kalan village in Amritsar, was identified as the cartel leader. She allegedly had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers. Further investigations revealed her unusual tactic of donning a police uniform to perpetrate criminal activities.

With more arrests and recoveries anticipated, police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations to uncover further details and broader links are ongoing.

