Left Menu

Cross-Border Drug Cartel Busted in Amritsar: Woman Kingpin Arrested

Amritsar Police dismantled a cross-border drug cartel by arresting Mandeep Kaur, a female kingpin, along with three operatives, seizing 5.2 kg of heroin. Mandeep, linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, disguised as a police officer for illicit activities. Ongoing investigations may lead to more arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:11 IST
Cross-Border Drug Cartel Busted in Amritsar: Woman Kingpin Arrested
Mandeep Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a female kingpin and three of her operatives. Officials have recovered 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession, as announced on Sunday.

Mandeep Kaur, a 27-year-old resident of Ibban Kalan village in Amritsar, was identified as the cartel leader. She allegedly had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers. Further investigations revealed her unusual tactic of donning a police uniform to perpetrate criminal activities.

With more arrests and recoveries anticipated, police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations to uncover further details and broader links are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025