Bravery Amidst Tragedy: Soldier Falls in LoC Mine Blast

A soldier was killed in a mine blast during patrol along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident claimed the life of Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta from the 25 Rashtriya Rifles. Tributes were paid by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and White Knight Corps.

Updated: 09-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:28 IST
A soldier was tragically killed in a mine explosion while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials reported.

The soldier, part of an area domination patrol in the Thanedar Tekri sector, inadvertently triggered a mine, leading to the fatal blast. Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles was the one who lost his life, they confirmed.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, alongside all ranks, paid homage to the late soldier, honoring his ultimate sacrifice. "Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family. We stand firmly with them in this time of sorrow," expressed the GoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

