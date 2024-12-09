Left Menu

BJP Demands US Clarification on George Soros Allegations

The BJP has urged the US to clarify its stance regarding allegations that George Soros and US-linked media organizations are trying to destabilize the Modi government. This comes after US assurances of media independence, despite reports of OCCRP funding connections to the US and Soros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:33 IST
George Soros
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on the United States to clarify whether it aligns with George Soros' alleged intent to destabilize the Modi government. This demand follows American denial of claims that a Soros-funded organization is being used for such purposes.

In a Monday press conference, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi referenced a French media report to bolster claims that the US must declare its position. The report suggested that OCCRP, a publication accused of undermining India, receives substantial funding from the US State Department and Soros.

A spokesperson from the US embassy rebuffed the accusations, labeling them misleading while affirming the US commitment to media freedom. The BJP maintains that transparency is necessary, especially regarding accusations of foreign interference in Indian affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

